A 57-year-old man demanded money for drugs from his sister and her partner and fired a gun at the ceiling to threaten them when they refused, a court was told on Tuesday.

Magistrate Abigail Critien heard the man plead not guilty to the harassment of his 66-year-old sister, causing her to fear him and assaulting her partner.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday at about 1.40pm in the Zebbuġ home where they all lived.

The accused, whose name is not being published to protect his sister, was remanded in police custody.

He was represented by legal aid lawyer Alexia Vassallo, while lawyer Roberta Bonello Felice appeared for the victims.

Police inspectors Sherona Buhagiar and James Mallia prosecuted.