A man charged with stabbing his cousin in the shoulder while he was cooking, told police that he “lost control” because he had been fasting all day and could not smoke during Ramadan.

Magistrate Marsanne Farrugia heard Police Inspector John Zammit testify in the compilation of evidence against Abdelaziz Lakehal, 50, from Morocco who is pleading not guilty to seriously injuring his cousin when he stabbed him in their Zebbug apartment on April 4.

Ramadan is the holy month in the Islamic calendar. It is a month of fasting, worship, service, communal gathering, and spiritual development. Muslims taking part in Ramadan do not eat or drink anything during daylight hours, eating one meal just before dawn and another after sunset. This year it spanned March 10 and April 9.

Police Inspector John Sammit explained how the victim went to Zebbuġ police station on April 4, accompanied by his sister. He was bleeding, and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance. The injured man was initially unable to speak, but he eventually told police that his cousin had stabbed him in the shoulder.

The incident took place at around 7pm. Before the stabbing, Lakehal had been smashing plates and other kitchen items and the victim, who was cooking, had asked him to stop.

Shortly afterwards, he said, he felt something sting his left shoulder and turned his head to see blood pouring out and the defendant holding a bloodstained knife.

In his statement to the police, he said Lakehal immediately apologised and said that he did not intend to stab him.

The victim declared that he forgave his cousin.

“He told us he was hungry due to Ramadan and could not smoke so he lost control,” the inspector said.

Inspector Sammut prosecuted with Etienne Savona and Manuel Grech from the Office of the Attorney General.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud and legal procurator Colin Galea represented the accused. Lawyer Noel Bianco represented the victim.