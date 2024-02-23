A 40-year-old Romanian man has been arrested after he was found in possession of more than 10 kilograms of cannabis.

The police said on Friday that based on information it had gathered, it stopped the man while he was in his car in Swieqi.

A search in the vehicle led to more than 10 kilograms of what they suspect is cannabis grass, divided in packets and ready for trafficking.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Friday

An inquiry is being held.

The police were assisted in their search by customs officers.