A 39-year-old man was handed a conditional discharge on Thursday after admitting to threatening his wife and causing her to fear violence.

The man was arraigned in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello accused of domestic violence charges against his wife and mother of his two children.

The part-time care worker, who said he is from Pakistan and currently lives in Ħamrun, immediately told the court that he intended to plead guilty to the charges and was voluntarily seeking to return to his country of origin.

“I am guilty and I want to go back to my home,” he told the magistrate when asked to confirm his plea.

Making submissions on recommending a judgement, the prosecution said that a minimum sentence would be appropriate, in light of the fact that the accused and his wife no longer live together.

He had also expressed the desire to leave the country after proceedings against him are resolved.

Asked why the court was being asked to be lenient when the crime was aggravated by three counts, Inspector Colin Sheldon said that the man was currently residing in Malta illegally since his residence permit had expired on February 17.

“Part of the issue was that he needed to renew his permit and he needed his wife’s signature to do so. She didn’t want to so he made contact with immigration police and asked to be repatriated,” he said.

The police inspector added that the accused’s dealings with immigration had begun some 10 days before the domestic violence reports had been made against him.

The two police departments had then coordinated to bring forward the charges against the accused at an earlier date so that he could be repatriated after judgement is delivered.

Legal aid lawyer Martin Farrugia also told the court that what it was hearing was only “half of the story” and that the accused had also been subject to threats of violence.

“The guilty plea is what it is, but the context of the fraught family relationships should be considered,” Farrugia said.

“He has also been a victim of domestic violence and the situation that arose is not entirely his fault, his wife’s brother has also threatened him with severe harm, so I believe the lowest form of punishment would be merited in this case.”

After hearing submissions Magistrate Rachel Montebello conditionally discharged the man, warning him not to commit another crime in three years or have to face punishment for these charges.

Police Inspector Christian Cauchi also prosecuted.