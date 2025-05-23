A 32-year-old man was handed a suspended sentence but did not lose his bail after admitting to charges of assaulting his former partner and damaging her property.

Hagen Azzopardi, from Msida, was accused of causing the woman to fear violence, assaulting her, damaging her iPhone, and breaching two sets of bail conditions.

The court heard that Azzopardi had been in a very brief relationship with the victim, who reported him following an assault. Prosecuting Inspector Antonello Magri informed the court that a risk assessment was conducted and classified the situation as “very high risk.”

Azzopardi pleaded guilty to all charges. After hearing submissions on sentencing, Magistrate Rachel Montebello sentenced him to 20 months in prison, suspended for three years.

Although €1,000 from his two bail bonds was forfeited to the state, the court did not revoke his bail.

Police Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri represented the accused, while lawyer Ramona Attard appeared for the victim.