A man received a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to stealing an iPhone and transferring €1,500 from the victim’s revolut account to his.

Najib Afif from the Netherlands was handed a two-year jail term suspended for four years on Thursday.

In court, the 31-year-old said that he was moving back to his home country.

The victim, who was in court, took the witness stand and said that she received back the full amount.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace then sentenced the man to two years jail term suspended for four.

AG lawyer Clive Aquilina prosecuted, assisted by police inspector Roderick Attard.

Legal aid lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar appeared for the accused.