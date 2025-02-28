A man was given a 15-month jail term suspended for two years after he admitted to threatening his ex-wife by telling her that he would decapitate her and burn her in a car.

The 31-year-old Moroccan national, who lives in Pieta, admitted to threatening his ex-wife and causing her to fear him. Names are not being published to protect the victim, who has a three-year-old child from the accused.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo heard how the accused was arraigned after the woman filed a domestic violence report with the police’s Domestic Violence Unit. The man also went there to file a report against the woman but chose not to go ahead when police told him they would have to take the matter to court.

Police Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted. Lawyer Ishmael Psaila appeared for the accused and lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant represented the woman.