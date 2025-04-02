A 44-year-old man from Tarxien on Wednesday began facing a trial by jury over raping his wife in 2019.

The man, who cannot be named by court order, is also accused of harassing her and of being in possession of cocaine.

The pair had been married for over a decade but were undergoing separation proceedings.

In May 2019, the man returned home at about 4am after spending a night out at the band club.

The woman woke up upon hearing him. He wanted to have sexual relations with the woman, who refused in view of the separation proceedings.

Despite her objections, the man proceeded to rape her, as the woman cried and asked him to stop.

The police was later informed that a woman had been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital claiming she had been raped by her husband.

During the investigation, it emerged that the couple started undergoing separation proceedings in January 2019.

These were halted, with the woman opting to give the man a second chance after he claimed he would not hang out at band clubs.

First alleged rape unreported

When the separation proceedings resumed that same month, the man went to the matrimonial home, ripped her pyjamas and raped her.

The woman did not report the first rape in January 2019 as the man threatened her he would do worse if she proceeded to report him.

In April 2019, the accused received a letter from the woman’s lawyer informing him that the separation proceedings would continue and for him not to approach her.

During the proceedings, the pair slept in the same bed but did not engage in a sexual relationship. He allegedly raped her a second time in May.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera is presiding over the trial by jury.

Lawyer Darleen Grima is prosecuting on behalf of the AG’s Office.

Legal aid lawyers Simon Micallef Stafrace and Julia Micallef Stafrace are appearing for the accused.