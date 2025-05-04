A 35-year-old man was granted bail after he slightly injured his partner and broke furniture at home, including a television set.

The Libyan national, who cannot be named by court order, appeared before Magistrate Noel Bartolo on Sunday, and was accused of slightly injuring his partner and insulting her. He was also accused of damaging the woman’s car tyres. He was further charged with breaching a set of bail conditions handed down in September 2023 and recidivism.

He denied the charges.

The woman went to the domestic violence unit on Friday and reported her partner following an argument that took place the night before, where she was slightly injured. The woman also alleged he damaged her property.

The accused turned up at the Police Headquarters the next day and released his statement.

In court, the woman said she would like to drop the charges against her partner. The court did not pronounce its position on the matter since the man is facing charges which cannot be renounced by the alleged victim at this stage.

The defence made a request for bail.

The man was granted bail against a €5,000 personal guarantee. He was ordered to sign the bail book twice a week and observe a curfew.

Police inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit and Marion Camilleri assisted the accused.