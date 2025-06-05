A man charged with breaching multiple bail conditions and driving without a driving license or insurance has been granted bail.

Juanito Jimenez, 32, from Ħamrun, was back in court on Wednesday after being arraigned last month, this time accused of driving a Jaguar X-TYPE SE D without a driving licence or insurance cover on June 3.

He was also accused of breaching six bail conditions imposed on him in July 2019, July 2020, December 2020, July 2021, August 2022 and December 2024.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him and was fined €2,500.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of €100 from each deposit on previous bails.

In its judgement, the court said that bail was only being granted to allow the man to join a rehabilitation programme in the coming days. It rejected the prosecution’s request for Jimenez’s bail to be revoked.

The man was disqualified from obtaining a driving license for 14 months.

On May 29, Jimenez was released on bail after he was accused of stealing €40,000 from a residence. The man allegedly stole cash, a Rolex watch and jewellery from a residence in Marsa. He was also accused of breaching bail and breaching a probation order imposed on him. The man was granted bail in these proceedings, but it did not make it to the charge sheet.

Jimenez is currently also out on bail pending the outcome of an appeal after a court found him guilty of a joint burglary from a Swieqi residence where jewellery and cash valued at approximately €60,000 were stolen. The judgemen was delivered on May 13 and he was sentenced to six years in prison together with Ramsey Farrugia. His lawyers have appealed the decision.

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech presided.

Police inspector Gabria Gatt prosecuted.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud assisted the accused.