A 30-year-old man was granted bail after he pleaded not guilty to raping his then partner in 2022.

The Moroccan national, who lives in Msida, was accused of raping his former partner while she was asleep and committing non-consensual sexual acts.

The couple broke up in October 2024 and the woman filed a report in March after being called in following a report by the man.

Defence lawyer Alessandro Farrugia asked for bail.

The man was granted bail against a €3,500 deposit and a €8,500 personal guarantee. He was ordered to sign the bail book three times a week.

The court issued a protection order in favour of the victim.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the court.

AG lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo prosecuted assisted by police inspector Christian Cauchi.Lawyer Kris Busietta also assisted the accused.