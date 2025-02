A 68-year-old man from Paola suffered grievous injuries after being run over by a car in Palma Street in his hometown at 7pm on Monday evening.

Police said that the car, a Renault Clio, was being driven by a 44-year-old man also residing in Paola.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei hospital where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries. Police investigations are underway.