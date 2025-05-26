A man has been handed a two-year prison term suspended for four years after stabbing another man and damaging his car in an incident in Gozo last week.

Juliano Dine admitted to assaulting and slightly injuring the victim with a knife, unlawful use of the knife and breaching the public peace.

The prosecution and the defence made submissions on punishment. The court took into consideration the nature of the charges brought against the accused and his early guilty plea, and condemned him to two years imprisonment suspended for four.

He was ordered to pay a €500 fine and damages caused to the victim's car.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana presided over the court. Police inspector Josef Gauci prosecuted.