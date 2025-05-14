A 56-year-old man was handed a suspended prison sentence on Wednesday after he admitted to injuring another man during an argument on Christmas Day.

Mark Boyce, a UK national living in St Paul’s Bay, also admitted to threatening the victim and disturbing the public peace.

The victim had told police that Boyce punched him in the face while he was with his partner in a pub at Triq il-Kaħli.

In the submissions on punishment, the prosecution argued that Boyce has been living in Malta for the past ten years and has a clean record. It said that the court should consider handing a one-year prison sentence suspended for three years. It also asked for a restraining order in favour of the victim.

The defence concurred with the submissions made by the prosecution.

The court observed that it was not bound by what the parties proposed in terms of punishment, but considered that the suggested penalty fell within the parameters set by the Criminal Code. The court considered that Boyce had a clean record and that there was also no evidence of him having committed crimes abroad. Moreover, he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had fully cooperated with the police.

Boyce was handed a one-year prison sentence suspended for three years. A restraining order was issued in favour of the victim for three years.

Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia presided.