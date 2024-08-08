A man who admitted attacking his estranged wife’s new partner, causing him grievous injuries, has been handed a suspended sentence.

The 44-year old Qormi baker, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of his spouse who was also slightly injured in the attack, was escorted to court under arrest on Thursday.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening around 8:30pm at Attard.

Police received a report about the attack by a man wielding a “hard object,” explained prosecuting inspector Clayton Camilleri.

The aggressor was charged with with causing his wife’s new partner grievous injuries, slightly injuring his wife as well as damaging her car mirror on the passenger side.

He registered an admission which he confirmed after being warned of the possible consequences by the court.

His lawyer, Franco Debono, said that this was “an unfortunate episode" that followed 25 years of a happy marriage.

The accused had a job and never had any trouble with the law, said the lawyer while the bruised victim followed court proceedings.

Although few details emerged in court, it appears that the accused followed his estranged wife and watched as her new partner got into her car.

That was when he attacked, striking out with a hard object.

Both defence and prosecution agreed that effective imprisonment would not be appropriate punishment in the circumstances of the case.

AG lawyer Federico Barbaro Sant said that the parties suggested a suspended sentence of two years suspended for four years.

The victim’s lawyer, Lennox Vella, requested an additional protection order and restraining order to protect the victims.

He also pointed out the damage to the car mirror.

The accused bound himself to cover the costs of those repairs, said his lawyer.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Noel Bartolo, handed down a suspended sentence as suggested by the parties and imposed a protection order for one year in favour of his ex and a three-year restraining order in favour of the victim.