A man accused of stabbing his brother-in-law while he slept told police during his interrogation that he had heard a voice in his head, the court heard.

Police Inspector Keith Rizzo said that 63-year-old Robert Frendo from Paola told police the voice in his head urged him to do it.

Frendo stands charged with stabbing his brother-in-law, Joseph Seychell, in the house where they both lived, on February 20.

Inspector Keith Rizzo told the court he had responded to a request for assistance in Triq Lampuka in Paola, where he found an ambulance on site and a doctor treating the alleged victim.

Seychell told the inspector that Frendo had stabbed him multiple times in his sleep.

Frendo was also charged with causing grievous injuries to Seychell and causing him to fear violence as well as carrying a weapon.

Rizzo told Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia that Seychell told him he was asleep when, all of a sudden, he felt pain to his heart and when he woke up he found Frendo stabbing him. He said he was stabbed around 13 times.

The police had received previous reports involving the men, he added, but the victim’s wife and defendant’s brother told police that there had never been problems between the two. She also told officers that Frendo was schizophrenic and had an alcohol problem.

Rizzo said that large amounts of blood were observed on the sofa where the victim had been asleep and in other parts of the house.

The inspector said the defendant was declared fit for interrogation and this happened in the presence of a lawyer.

During the questioning, Frendo had admitted to stabbing the man, going on to tell the police that he intended to kill him.

“He said that he had been drunk at the time and had heard an internal voice saying ‘get him, get him, get him’...So he started to stab him,” said the inspector. Waking up after being stabbed the first time, the victim had asked his attacker why he was doing this, to which the defendant replied “First, I’m going to kill you and then I’m going to kill your wife.”

At the end of the sitting, the court decreed that it had sufficient evidence for the case against the accused to go ahead.

The case was adjourned to April.

Police inspectors Kurt Farrugia and Keith Rizzo, are prosecuting, assisted by prosecutors Ramon Bonett Sladden and Nathaniel Falzon from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Wilfrid Buttigieg assisted the defendant.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit are appearing for the victim as parte civile.