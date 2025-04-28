A man facing charges over hold-ups on two lotto booths is wanted in Greece to serve a 10-year prison sentence after having been convicted of human trafficking.

Ali Ahmad, 43, a Syrian national resident in St Paul’s Bay was charged in February, along with Dejan Mrvos, 45, a Serbian national, in connection with hold-ups on lotto booths in Birkirkara and Burmarrad. One person was slightly injured.

On Monday, Ahmad appeared before Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi after the Greek authorities issued a European Arrest Warrant and requested his extradition. He had been sentenced to jail in Greece after having been found guilty of assisting third-country nationals leave Greece illegally.

On Monday he did not consent to extradition and is being held in detention.

Lawyer Maria Zerafa Le-Gros appeared on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office and police inspector Roderick Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Charles Mercieca assisted the accused.