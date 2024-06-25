A man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday morning after falling off a ladder.

Police said they were informed of the incident by the health authorities at around 9.15 am, who told them that the man had been brought to the hospital after injuring himself in a factory in Vjal Sir Paul Boffa in Paola.

Initial investigations revealed the man was a 56-year-old Iklin resident who was injured after falling off a ladder that he had been working on.

An ambulance was called to the site and the man was later found to have been suffering from serious injuries.

The police and the Occupational Health & Safety Authority are concurrently investigating the matter.