Two men involved in a court case came to blows in a courtroom on Wednesday, with one of them ending up in a health centre and the other one under arrest.

The incident happened at about 11.30am.

The police said one of the men, a 28-year-old from St Paul's Bay, was walking out of the hall when he approached the other man, 49, also from St Paul's Bay. They came to blows and several people and the police intervened.

The court ordered the arrest of the former while the latter was treated at a health centre for a serious injury.

Investigations are continuing.