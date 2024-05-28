A man was grievously injured in a fight early on Tuesday morning, with the unknown second person fleeing the scene before the police’s arrival.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said that the 39-year-old man, originally from Bosnia and living in B’kara, was involved in what is suspected to be a knife fight at 5 am in a shop in Triq il-Kavetta in St Paul’s Bay.

When the police arrived on site, the second person involved in the fight was nowhere to be found, but it is believed that a knife had been used in the altercation.

The man was given first aid on site before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.