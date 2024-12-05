A worker was injured on Thursday morning when bricks fell on him at a construction site in Gżira, the same site where a façade collapsed in a separate incident last February.

Police said the man is believed to be a construction worker but were yet to confirm his details.

The incident happened on Triq Belvedere at around 9.40am and the victim was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Video and voice: Karl Andrew Micallef

A woman who was inside a nearby building heard the accident happen and told Times of Malta the man let out a "horrifying shriek" when the bricks fell on him.

Other witnesses said they saw the man on the street and that he appeared to have been hit by falling objects.

The condition of the man is yet unknown.

Civil Protection officials on site on Thursday morning.

The same construction site made headlines last February, when its façade and the scaffolding attached to it collapsed and crashed to the street, missing pedestrians by metres.

It is believed that incident was caused by excavations that caused the ground to vibrate, bringing down the entire façade.

More to follow.