A 27-year-old French man suffered serious injuries after falling down a shaft in an apartment block on Triq Milner, Sliema, on Friday afternoon.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 12.30 p.m. and responded immediately to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man fell the equivalent of three storeys while attempting to jump from one side of the shaft to the other after finding himself locked out of his apartment.

A medical team was called to assist on site, and the man was transported to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to have sustained serious injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.