A 47-year-old man was grievously injured on Sunday in an accident in Żebbuġ.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imdina at 6am.

The victim, who is from Mtarfa, was driving a Toyota Vitz when he crashed into a pole.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.