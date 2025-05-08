A 59-year-old man was remanded in custody on Thursday after pleading not guilty to cocaine trafficking.

The man was caught red-handedly throwing away three blocks of suspected cocaine after he was involved in a traffic collision.

George Frendo was arraigned on Thursday afternoon before Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi and was accused of trafficking cocaine.

He was also accused of driving without a driving licence and insurance cover.

Frendo was charged with recidivism and breaching four sets of bail conditions.

Police inspector Roderick Agius Custo explained that on May 5, Frendo was involved in a collision on Triq is-Siġġiewi in Siġġiewi.

The police were called to the site. As they tried to get his details, the officers noticed that the man was agitated and gave them false personal details.

There was reasonable suspicion that the man might be hiding something, Agius Custo said, adding that the man was seen throwing away something. When the police checked, they found three blocks of what they believe is cocaine.

A search in his vehicle was carried out.

The man complained of chest pains and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital. He was discharged on May 6 at about 2.30pm.

While in hospital, the police received information about a garage in Safi. The police took him there to carry out a search.

This eventually led to his partner’s arrest after she allegedly refused to provide Frendo with the key to the garage.

In the garage, the police found more cocaine.

He was taken back to Mater Dei Hospital, and then arraigned on Thursday afternoon after he was discharged.

The court upheld the prosecution’s freezing order request.

No request for bail was made at this stage.

Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi presided over the court.

AG lawyer Ylenia-Marie Abela prosecuted, assisted by inspectors Roderick Agius Custo, John Leigh Howard and James Mallia.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri appeared for the accused.