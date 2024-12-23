A man who admitted to repeatedly raping his partner has been jailed for 10 years after a plea bargain agreement.

The court heard that the aggressor and his victim were in a relationship for four years. During the course of the relationship he was occasionally admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital due to his alcoholism.

The first six months of the relationship were pleasant, but the accused then started drinking and the relationship changed, the court was told.

He wanted his partner to stay naked at home and be intimate with him whenever he wanted. He violently forced himself on her whenever she refused, sometimes several times during the day and night.

He also threatened the woman that if she were to leave him, he would kill her dog, whom she loved dearly. He also told her this was the way in which she had to pay rent.

It was only when she gave the dog up for adoption that she felt she could make a change in her life and report the accused.

She filed a report in August 2021, when the accused was arrested.

The court, presided by Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, after hearing the evidence and the guilty plea agreed with the terms of the plea bargain and condemned the accused to 10 years of effective imprisonment.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of €4,151.38.

Names have not been published to protect the identity of the victim.