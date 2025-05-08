A man has been jailed for 12 years after the prosecution and defence reached a plea bargain.

The man, who cannot be named by court order, was accused of trafficking cocaine in January 2019. He was also charged with supplying the drug and being in circumstances which denoted that it was not for personal use. He was also charged with aggravated possession of cannabis.

In April, the lawyers prosecuting on behalf of the Attorney General and the accused tabled a joint application in which they said that in the case that there is an admission by the accused, they would be asking for a 12-year prison term and a €25,000 fine.

On April 29, the accused admitted to all the charges brought against him and declared that he agreed with the punishment which was being requested in his regards.

On Thursday, the Criminal Court took into consideration that the man had sufficient time to reconsider his plea, understood the legal consequences of such a declaration, and reconfirmed that he was pleading guilty.

The Criminal Court considered the criminal record of the accused, the serious nature of the offences and that he benefitted from a diminution of punishment in accordance with Article 29(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance Act. The provision in question provides for a decrease in punishment when the prosecution declares in the records of the proceedings that a person has helped the police to apprehend the person or persons who supplied him with the drugs.

The court came to a conclusion that it should adhere to the punishment requested by the prosecution and defence and jailed the man for 12 years. He was also fined €25,000. The man was ordered to pay €3,735.13 in court expenses.

The court ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Mr Justice Neville Camilleri presided over the Criminal Court.