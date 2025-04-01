A 25-year-old man has been jailed on Tuesday after he was found guilty of stealing a chain saw and orbital sander from a residence in his hometown in 2020.

Ibrahim Micallef, from St Paul’s Bay, was accused of aggravated theft, receiving stolen items, being in possession of banned weapon, and committing the crimes during an operative period of both a probation order and a suspended sentence.

The court heard how the police received a report about two men behaving suspiciously in St Paul’s Bay on May 26 2020.

Two police officers who were patrolling the area noticed two men carrying the orbital sander and chain saw on St Paul’s Streets and stopped them. The men were identified as Micallef and Ivica Boskovic. They were arrested on site and taken to Qawra police station.

Cannabis found in accused pants

A search was carried out and the police found a knuckleduster in Micallef’s right pocket. They took the man to his residence to retrieve some belongings before taking him to the lock up. While he was handcuffed, Micallef opened his hand and a sachet cannabis fell on the floor.

An intimate strip search was carried out on Micallef once he was at the lock up. More sachets containing cannabis grass were found in his pants.

Micallef exercised his right to silence during the interrogation, and was subsequently arraigned.

A court appointed expert found that the man had a total of 4.12g of cannabis grass with an estimated street value of €78.

In its considerations on punishment, the court did not take cognizance of the charges relating to the suspended sentence and probation order since they had already been decided by a different court.

It also considered that the man had mental health issues and had abused of cannabis and synthetic cannabis.

The court also observed that his drug habit was inducing him to criminality and contributing to mental health issues.

“If he is not going to seek help, he will continue to spiral down the road of crime,” the court said.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, who presided over the court, said in this case serving time in jail would also give him the opportunity to put himself back on track.

Micallef was found guilty of aggravated theft and of having a prohibited weapon in his possession.

He was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment.

The court imposed a treatment order for three years for him to overcome his drug addiction.

He was also ordered to pay €295 in court experts.

The court ordered the destruction of the drugs and ordered the confiscation of the knuckleduster.

Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted.