A man has been handed a 30-month jail sentence for duping his friend into investing in fake business deals.

Christopher Gatt was found guilty of defrauding his victim, a “family friend”, out of €64,000.

He was also found guilty of money laundering.

Gatt duped his friend into investing €45,000 as part of a deal to buy three apartments.

The victim was promised the apartments would quickly be resold and he would get his money back, including a profit, within 90 days.

The court found that instead of using the €45,000 for the supposed property deal, Gatt used it to cover “other expenses” unrelated to any property deal.

No evidence was found that Gatt ever appeared as a party on any contracts to buy the properties.

Gatt was also found guilty of duping his victim out of a further €19,000 linked to another dubious investment scheme, this time in Serbia. 

Apart from the jail term, magistrate Rachel Montebello ordered Gatt to repay his victim the amount defrauded.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.