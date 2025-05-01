A man has been handed a 30-month jail sentence for duping his friend into investing in fake business deals.

Christopher Gatt was found guilty of defrauding his victim, a “family friend”, out of €64,000.

He was also found guilty of money laundering.

Gatt duped his friend into investing €45,000 as part of a deal to buy three apartments.

The victim was promised the apartments would quickly be resold and he would get his money back, including a profit, within 90 days.

The court found that instead of using the €45,000 for the supposed property deal, Gatt used it to cover “other expenses” unrelated to any property deal.

No evidence was found that Gatt ever appeared as a party on any contracts to buy the properties.

Gatt was also found guilty of duping his victim out of a further €19,000 linked to another dubious investment scheme, this time in Serbia.

Apart from the jail term, magistrate Rachel Montebello ordered Gatt to repay his victim the amount defrauded.