A man has been jailed for four years after stealing hundreds of euro worth of Lego and threatening a woman.

Emphraim Bezzina stole a box of Lego from a shop in Żabbar and a Lego Ferrari kit from an outlet in Ħal Għaxaq.

The 34-year-old carried out the thefts in December last year.

Bezzina was jailed for four years on Wednesday after admitting the theft at an earlier sitting. He was ordered to pay €300 to the Żabbar shop and €500 to the one in Għaxaq within five years for the stolen Lego sets.

He was also found guilty of causing a woman to fear that violence would be used against her, threatening her and breaching a restraining order in favour of the same person.

Back in January, a court heard how the man's girlfriend went to the police's domestic violence unit to file a report against Bezzina. At the time, the woman said she was back with the man, despite a court having issued her with a protection order against him previously.

She said she had, however, ended the relationship – again - a day prior and that when she did that, he threatened her and tried to force her to steal things for him.

The prosecution and defence entered a joint submission on punishment, requesting an effective prison term of four years. They also requested a treatment order to help him overcome a drug problem.

The court in its considerations said that the punishment requested was close to the minimum amount allowed by law. It also took into account the man’s criminal record, which was described as "not alarming", and his wish to find help and overcome his drug addiction.

It also observed that the man breached a restraining order in less than three months after it was imposed on him. He was handed a five-year treatment order and a five-year restraining order.

Magistrate Ann Marie Thake presided over the court.