A man has been jailed for two months for stealing two bottles of alcohol.

The accused stole four bottles from a shop on Republic Street, Valletta on February 5 and was apprehended a short time later.

Inspector Elisia Schembri said that police officers in Valletta had noticed a suspicious man carrying two bottles of alcohol.

After they told him to stop, he took off running and threw the bottles at the police officers trying to throw them off.

The bottles that were stolen cost €34, a court heard.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil sentenced the accused, Sabdi Hamad Mohammed, 50, to two months in prison and ordered him to repay the amount he stole within four months.

The court issued a protection order in the shop owner’s favour.

Yanika Barbara Sant was legal aid for the accused.