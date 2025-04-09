A 21-year-old man was jailed for three years after he admitted to assaulting two men to steal a watch last month.

Magistrate Abigail Critien heard Dan Jean Baptiste Latchimy, from France, plead guilty to assaulting the two men, seriously injuring one of them and handling stolen property.

The incident happened on March 16 between 5am and 8am at St George’s Bay in St Julians.

The stolen watch was found a week later in Latchimy's hotel room.

On handing down judgment, the magistrate bound him not to approach the victims.

The prosecution was led by Police Inspector Darryl Farr who was assisted by Attorney General lawyer Martina Calleja.