A 25-year-old man from Għaxaq has been sentenced to three years in prison for shooting and killing a cat, and cropping the ears of a dog in his care, among other charges.

Clyde Mallia was convicted by Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia of 12 out of 13 charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, animal cruelty, driving without a licence and insurance, and breaching previous bail conditions.

The case goes back to June 1, 2024 when a cat was found dead with blood seeping from its body near a food outlet in Marsa. CCTV footage from the area showed a white Toyota Vitz stopping briefly before the cat suddenly collapsed and began twitching. It was later confirmed that the animal had been shot with an airgun.

Veterinary analysis confirmed that the fatal injury was consistent with an airgun pellet, which pierced the cat’s windpipe and caused spinal fractures. A necropsy retrieved the pellet from the animal’s body.

Investigators traced the car to Christine Schembri, but it had in fact been acquired by Mallia and was registered under her name only days before the incident. Schembri's daughter, Xasnolley, who was in a relationship with Mallia at the time, told police she was in the car when the cat was shot and identified the weapon as belonging to Mallia.

Police later found a container of pellets in Mallia’s residence, matching the ones used in the fatal shooting. Photographs and videos retrieved from a mobile phone linked to Mallia showed him holding an airgun, as well as dead birds placed next to the weapon. Tattoos visible in the footage were matched to those on Mallia’s arms.

Further investigations revealed that Mallia had also adopted a puppy, which was later found with its ears cropped - a practice prohibited unless carried out for medical reasons.

The court concluded that Mallia had caused unnecessary suffering to the animal, failed to ensure proper care, and ordered a cosmetic surgical procedure in breach of animal welfare laws.

Mallia, who has nine prior convictions - mostly for theft - was also found guilty of breaching three bail conditions tied to previous cases. The court revoked all three bail decrees and ordered partial confiscation of the respective guarantees, totalling €11,000.

Additionally, he was convicted of driving the same Toyota Vitz on June 3, 2024, without a valid driver’s licence or insurance. Police officers identified Mallia behind the wheel and he himself later admitted to driving the vehicle multiple times.

He was also found guilty of being a recidivist.

In handing down the sentence, the magistrate noted Mallia’s extensive criminal record, his lack of engagement with rehabilitation services, and his refusal to seek psychological support during preventive custody.

Besides the three-year prison term, Mallia was disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months and ordered to pay for the costs related to court-appointed experts within six months. A three-year restraining order was also issued in favour of Xasnolley and Christine Schembri.

The court declined to enforce reimbursement of veterinary costs as these were not substantiated by evidence.

Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa prosecuted.