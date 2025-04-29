A 38-year-old man has been jailed for two years after he was found guilty of damaging the cars of his client and employer, as well as his client’s house.

Musah Ahmed, a Ghanian national living in Attard, was also accused of disturbing the public peace. He pleaded not guilty.

The case dates to November 21, 2024, when the man turned up at the villa in Birkirkara where he had been working at together with an electrician, his employer.

The owner of the villa testified in court explaining that on the day Ahmed came when the witness and his family were having breakfast and created havoc.

The man started banging on the door, threw the outdoors chairs into the pool, and damaged the outside electricity, gas and main switch box. He then proceeded to damage a BMW parked inside.

The owner of the villa called up his employer and informed him. The employer went onsite to calm down Ahmed and the accused proceeded to damaging the electrician’s Toyota Hiace and fled the scene.

Police constable Silvana Bellia, who went on site on the day of the incident, told the court that when she arrested Ahmed, he was holding a screwdriver, a gas pipe with a regulator and a book.

The accused told her “Don’t take the Koran from me”.

Before he was arraigned in court, the man was admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital with two consultant psychiatrists testifying that the man was admitted due to “bizarre, paranoid and aggressive behaviour” which was drug induced.

During his admission, he tested positive to marijuana.

Accused claims he smoked 'synthetic' marijuana

In the proceedings against him, Ahmed opted to testify saying that on the day he was not in a “good mood” and said he “thought” he smoked marijuana which he got from his friends.

He described the villa owner as a “very good man” adding that he never did any bad things in Malta.

When cross-examined the man confirmed that it was not “correct” to break things belonging to others. He insisted that he was not aware of what he was doing, and that in prison he was told that it was “not marijuana but it is synthetic”.

He also confirmed that he did the lights at the back of the house, some of which, he damaged.

In its considerations, the court took note that the witness collaborated with the police and had a clean conviction sheet. It also considered that the man caused the damages and had not yet reimbursed his victims.

The court jailed the man for two years and condemned him to pay €4,407.94 to the villa owner and €2,278.56 to the electrician.

The court imposed a three-year restraining order.

It also ordered that the judgement is sent to the Police Commissioner in his capacity as Principal Immigration Officer, to decide on whether the accused should be sent back to his home country after serving the prison term and repaying the victims for the damages caused.

Police inspectors Joseph Mallia and Jessica Grixti prosecuted.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the court.