A 93-year-old woman was knocked to the ground by a thief as she walked to church on Good Friday, a court has heard.

The pensioner told police she had just left her home in Ta' Xbiex when a man she did not know pushed into her, grabbed her necklace, and knocked her to the ground.

She sustained grievous injuries.

Magdy Islam Rashad, an Italian national living in Birżebbuġa, appeared in court on Thursday accused of aggravated theft and causing grievous injuries to the elderly victim.

He was also accused of breaching the public peace, assaulting the victim and insulting her. The customer representative was also charged with breaching one set of bail conditions. In court he denied the charges.

Prosecuting inspector Keith Rizzo told the court that from the CCTV footage, the police managed to get a view of the suspect’s face and followed him all the way to the office where he worked.

Further investigations led the police to identify the man. He was arrested on Wednesday at 11am from the office where he works.

No bail was requested at this stage, and he was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia presided over the court. Attorney General lawyer Valentina Cassar prosecuted assisted by police inspectors Lydon Zammit, Keith Rizzo and Elton Buckingham. Lawyer Amadeus Cachia assisted the accused.