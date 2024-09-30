A man who went back to his partner’s home to shower, a day after being prohibited by court order from approaching the woman, was placed under probation after admitting his wrongdoing on Monday.

Biagio Carmelo Gagliano, a 56-year old Hamrun resident, landed in hot water when he returned to his partner’s home a day after police obtained a temporary protection order in respect of the woman who had reported him over insults and threats.

The woman was surprised when she found him in the shower of her home after returning from a funeral.

She alerted the police who arrested him.

A search of his vehicle yielded an 8cm butcher’s knife, which, however, did not feature in the incident.

On Monday the man was charged with breaching the court order, carrying the knife without the necessary police permit as well as insulting and threatening the alleged victim.

He registered an admission.

Defence lawyer Jacob Magri requested a minimal term of probation.

Prosecuting Inspector Audrey Micallef agreed that probation, coupled with a fine, would be adequate punishment.

After hearing submissions Magistrate Noel Bartolo placed the accused under a probation order and a restraining order for three years and fined him €500.