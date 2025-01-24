A man suspected of being part of a series of break-ins at mobile phone shops in 2023 has been arrested and is expected to be charged on Friday.

Times of Malta had in 2023 published footage showing gangs breaking into at least five of these shops, ransacking the shelves and quickly making off with loot.

Police said that a total of €180,000 in merchandise was stolen from these outlets.

As the investigation continued, police discovered that the people involved with the break-ins were most likely Romanian nationals and a European Arrest Warrant was issued against them,

In recent days one of the suspected thieves was identified and arrested in Romania and was extradited to Malta.

The police said that this has been a significant development in the case and that they are actively searching for the rest of the members of the group.

The man, a 27-year-old Romanian national, is expected to be arraigned in front of Magistrate Jean Paul Grech today.