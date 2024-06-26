A man is awaiting sentencing after admitting shoplifting from three supermarkets.

Dawid Pawid Paruze, 30, a Polish citizen, was held by security staff at a Birkirkara supermarket after attempting to steal items from the shelves for a second time.

Police inspector Nico Zarb told the court that the police were called to the Birkirkara supermarket on Monday after employees detained the accused.

Further investigations, including reference to CCTV footage. linked Paruzel to shoplifting from the same supermarket on May 30, when he stole bottles of alcohol and tools, and June 15, when he stole bottles of perfume and alcohol from a Swieqi supermarket.

After Paruzel pleaded guilty, legal aid lawyer Ilona Schembri said the accused understood that what he did was wrong and wanted to change his ways.

Noting that the accused had a previous conviction, she asked the court however to consider that he had cooperated with the police.

The prosecution said Paruzel was given a chance to reform himself last November, but had squandered the opportunity. Punishment must now be such as to teach him a lesson, as the previous one had not worked.

Magistrate Ann Marie Thake put off the case to Thursday for sentencing. Police Inspectors Nico Zarb and Francesca Maria Calleja, assisted by AG lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti prosecuted.