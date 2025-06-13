A man using multiple identities has been charged in court with a string of thefts amounting to €2,300 in cash and other items from three locations.

Serbian national Dragan Cruguz, who is also known as Stojan Zubik, was accused of three separate thefts.

The first reported theft occurred on May 2, when the accused allegedly stole money, headphones, a passport, and a set of keys from a property managed by the Court Services of Malta.

On May 25, in what appears to have been a premeditated theft, he allegedly used original keys obtained fraudulently to access the offices of real estate agency Remax Ltd in St Julian’s, stealing cash from two safes.

In a third incident on Thursday, he allegedly carried out another planned theft at Dizzy’s restaurant in Ħamrun, where he stole money from the cash register.

He is accused of stealing over €2,300 in total.

He pleaded not guilty.

Cruguz was arrested on Friday afternoon after off-duty police officers spotted him in Pietà. He was later arrested in Marsa.

In court, Attorney General representative Clive Aquilina said the prosecution faced challenges due to the accused’s use of multiple identities.

Cruguz had repeatedly provided conflicting personal information, including different dates of birth, addresses, and even names of family members.

During the court proceedings, the accused insisted his name was Stojan Zubik, that he was 44 years old, and lived in Valletta. However, the charge sheet listed his name as Dragan Cruguz, aged 40, residing in Marsaskala.

The accused was remanded in custody after he did not request bail.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided over the case.

Inspectors Daryl Farr, Gabriel Micallef, and Elisia Scicluna, alongside Aquilina, prosecuted.