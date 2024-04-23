A man who admitted to “brutally” beating his 80-year-old mum was sentenced and placed under a treatment order to address his serious drug problem, a court heard on Tuesday.

The incident took place just over two months ago at the family home in Lija.

The 46-year-old aggressor has been kept at Mount Carmel Hospital since his distraught parents called the police to report him.

On Tuesday morning, a resident psychiatrist at the mental facility pronounced the patient fit to face prosecution, thus paving the path to his arraignment later this afternoon explained prosecuting Inspector Sherona Buhagiar.

The man, whose name was banned together with that of the victim under court order, registered an admission to the violence, causing his mother to fear violence, harassment, insults and threats, causing her to suffer as well as slightly injuring her.

When the arraignment got underway in the presence of the accused’s elderly father, the victim’s lawyer, Edward Gatt, informed the court that both parents did not wish their son to get an effective term of imprisonment.

However, they wished him to keep away from the family home where he lived.

“The accused is their son but they don’t want him back home because they’re scared of him,” said the lawyer.

The parents hoped that the “root of the incident,” namely the accused’s serious drug problem, would be tackled.

'In 46 years I never hit a woman'

The prosecution explained that the accused was being detained at Mount Carmel Hospital and if remanded back there in terms of the Mental Health Act, he would only be released under authorization by hospital authorities.

After consulting his legal aid lawyer the accused pleaded guilty.

Asked by presiding Magistrate Monica Vella whether he understood the implications of his admission, the accused immediately replied, “Yes. I hit my mother. I’m sorry. Guilty, yes I’m guilty. In 46 years I never hit a woman.”

In light of that admission, the court condemned the accused to a two-year jail term suspended for four years after taking note of his early guilty plea, his criminal record and the fact that he was already under treatment.

The court also imposed a two-year treatment order, explaining that a probation officer would report back to the magistrate on a two-monthly basis.

RELATED STORIES Watch: She was a sweet child... until she started to beat her mum

The accused was also barred from approaching his parents in terms of a two-year restraining order.

As the hearing drew to an end, the man appeared to speak animatedly to his lawyer and the prosecutor, apparently voicing concern about some painting of his at his parents’ home.

That issue would be tackled later, his lawyer reassured.

“Pa’! Pa’!” called out the man, waving and smiling briefly as his elderly father followed his lawyer out of the courtroom.