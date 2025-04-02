A 35-year-old man who allegedly received €33,000 from his mother over the past six years pleaded not guilty to harassing her.

The mother of the unemployed man from San Ġwann went to the Domestic Violence Unit on Monday to report her son.

The man does not live in the same house as his mother but in another property owned by the woman.

His mother told the police he had an acute drug problem, noting that she would give him the money he asked for but, within two to three days, he would ask for more.

He was arrested on the same day and arraigned on Wednesday.

The man pleaded not guilty to harassing his mother.

The woman, who was not assisted by a lawyer, asked the court if she could speak. The prosecuting inspector informed the court she had requested legal aid.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello allowed the woman to speak.

“I have been putting up with him for the past years. Last year, he was admitted three times to Mount Carmel Hospital. He promises one thing and does something completely different,” the tearful woman said

She explained he had put all the paintings he found at the property where he was residing, in a bag, ready to be sold.

"He cannot continue like this. These paintings belong to my late first husband,” the woman sobbed.

Legal aid lawyer Ilona Schembri told the court she would not request bail at this stage since the man did not have a fixed address.

She asked the court to recommend that the man be sent to the Forensic Unit at Mount Carmel Hospital.

The man spent the past two days at Mater Dei Hospital as was suffering from a sickness linked to drugs.

The prosecution requested a protection order in favour of his mother, which was upheld.

The court made the recommendation to the prison director, and the man was remanded in custody.

Police inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.

