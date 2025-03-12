A man has admitted to possessing child porn of minors aged under nine.

The 27-year-old man, who cannot be named under court order, pleaded guilty to two separate charges related to the possession of indecent images of children.

Under Maltese law, he can be jailed for anything ranging from two to nine years.

The court, led by Magistrate Monica Vella, took note of his admission and agreed to order a pre-sentencing report, following a request by the man's lawyers.

The court also agreed to grant the man bail under supervision, against a personal guarantee of €3,000 and €1,000 deposit. The man is also subject to a court-imposed curfew and must sign bail book twice a week.

Police inspectors Carl Pace and Wayne Buhagiar led the prosecution.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit served as counsel to the defence.