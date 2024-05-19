A pensioner punctured tyres on several cars in an Iklin square because he believed the square would look better without cars, a court heard on Sunday.

Philip Azzopardi, 64, was caught red-handed on Saturday and arraigned on Sunday. He pleaded guilty.

One of the cars belonged to the husband of Magistrate Gabriella Vella, the magistrate who conducted the inquiry in the Vitals hospitals deal, but that was pure coincidence, his defence counsel stressed.

The man was accused of damaging vehicles over a two-year span, causing damage exceeding €2500.

Prosecuting Superintendent Joseph Busuttil said that the suspect was caught on Saturday after a CCTV camera was installed in the Iklin square where several vehicles had been targeted.

He said the police had received some 15 reports over a two-year period about cars having their tyres punctured or slashed.

The police found a puntell (a pointed instrument similar to a screwdriver) in his possession.

The weapon was seized and exhibited in court.

During his interrogation the accused had explained his actions saying simply that "the square would look better without cars."

After the accused registered his admission in court, his defence lawyer, Franco Debono, minuted that it was a pure coincidence that one of the cars was a private vehicle owned by Magistrate Vella's family.

"The accused had no intention of causing harm to that particular person. Rather, he took the opportunity to declare his total respect towards the magistrate, her family and the work she carried out as part of her magisterial office, " said Debono.

In light of the accused's cooperation and early guilty plea, Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace condemned him to a two-year jail term suspended for four years.

He is also to reimburse all victims for the damage caused.

Superintendent Joseph Busuttil prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit were defence counsel.