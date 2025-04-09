A man indicted over the rape of his minor step daughters has reached a plea deal that could see him being sent to jail for 12 years.

The man, who cannot be named by court order, is accused of raping his two stepdaughters who were under the age of 15 at the time and sexually molesting them.

The children are of his former partner.

He had additionally been accused with raping his daughter, who eventually dropped her criminal complaint.

The Attorney General initially requested that the man be jailed for life over the case.

The defence disagreed with the way the prosecution calculated punishment, with the court upholding the latter’s arguments.

The prosecution and defence eventually reached a deal, and jointly asked that the man be imprisoned for 12 years.

The man, who lives in Gozo, pleaded guilty before the Criminal Court, presided over by Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras.

The Criminal Court is set to deliver judgment later this month.

Lawyers José Herrera, Alex Scerri Herrera and Charlon Gouder appeared for the accused.