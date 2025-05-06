A 53-year-old man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to importing cannabis and cocaine through Malta International Airport.

Carlos Manuel Simoes De Oliveira, a Portuguese national, was arraigned after the police reported finding €100,000 worth of cannabis grass and €150,000 in cocaine in his luggage. He was arrested at the airport on Saturday when he arrived from Seville.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the court.

AG lawyer Nadia Ciappara prosecuted along with police inspector Jonathan Pace.