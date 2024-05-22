A 50-year old man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to sexually harassing a female passenger on a bus during a trip from Valletta to Sliema.

On Wednesday the man first admitted to non-consensual sexual act and harassing the victim.

But after a lengthy pause in the hearing to allow the accused time to reconsider, defence lawyer Ilona Schembri informed the court that the accused was registering a not guilty plea.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon while the route 13 bus was going through Gżira.

Indian national Belji Kalamparambil Mathai, from Siġġiewi, was standing next to a female passenger when he brushed his private parts against her.

After the incident, the woman immediately got off the bus, yet the man also got off at the same stop and followed her.

She alerted passersby to the incident, who stopped him from leaving, and the police were contacted.

Since the man had no fixed ties in Malta, his lawyer did not request bail.

The court presided over by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo, remanded the accused in custody.