A man was remanded in custody over drug possession charges after he took delivery of a one-kilo cocaine package during a police-controlled consignment on Monday.

Carl George Thomas Challinor, a 32-year-old British national, was arraigned on Wednesday following the police operation that was triggered by the arrival of a suspicious parcel at a postal services company office.

That parcel was directed to an address at St Paul’s Bay.

Investigators from the drug squad set up a controlled delivery at the given address after obtaining the necessary magisterial authorisation.

The first attempt failed but on the second attempt, the suspect took delivery of the parcel containing around one kilo of cocaine.

The man presented a false UK driving licence issued in the name of “Peter Hughes”.

Upon arraignment, the accused pleaded not guilty to importing and supplying cocaine, involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, forgery and possessing a forged UK driving licence.

Bail was not requested at arraignment stage and the court, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspectors John Leigh Howard and Jonathan Pace prosecuted.Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.