A 35-year old man was rescued and hospitalised on Thursday after he fell through a hole into an old reservoir beneath Vittoriosa's main square.

The police said the incident happened at 4.20pm.

Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department climbed down the reservoir to recover the man, believed to be a Turkish worker.

The area where the incident happened is currently undergoing regeneration works.

The man's medical condition was not immediately known.

Several of Malta's old towns have large reservoirs under their main squares, with those in the Cottonera area dating back to the time of the knights.

Times of Malta reported two years ago that the reservoir in Vittoriosa’s Victory Square had been restored and was being filled over 800,000 litres of secondary water.

The Energy and Water agency said that at the time that the water in the restored reservoir would be used to water public landscaping and street cleaning.

The rehabilitation of the 17th century reservoir formed part of the Alter Aqua conservation project.

The Vittoriosa reservoir as pictured in 2021. Photo: Steven Mallia (Il-Gibjun)

The EWA said the reservoir underwent extensive rehabilitation works to enable the reinstatement of its water catchment capacity, with the removal of over 64 tons of sludge.

Upgrade works in the reservoir were carried out, including cleaning and plastering of floors and walls together with accessibility works to facilitate future cleaning and maintenance works.