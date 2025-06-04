A 27-year-old man has been handed a suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to stealing gold jewellery from his former girlfriend.

Denzil Bartolo from Żabbar landed in the dock after he stole gold bracelets and other jewellery from his former partner’s home in Valletta. The pair had been in a relationship for some time.

The court was told that the woman found Bartolo sleeping on a sofa at her home when she woke up to get her daughter ready for school. She avoided any fights before taking her daughter to school. When she returned home and woke him up he assaulted her with a chair.

She went to Valletta Police Station and filed a report. By the time she returned home, her gold jewellery had gone missing. She suspected it was the accused and filed a second police report.

Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb asked the court to approach the bench to discuss the case out of earshot. The accused then pleaded guilty to aggravated theft charges, causing his former partner to fear that violence would be used against her, and insulting and threatening the woman.

The woman’s lawyer, Franco Debono, informed the court that the stolen items had been returned to his client.

The woman told the court that the items were returned in court by Bartolo’s father.

After hearing submissions on punishment, the court sentenced Bartolo to two years in prison suspended for four. The court also issued a three-year restraining order in favour of the victim.

AG lawyer Valentina Cassar prosecuted assisted by police inspectors Gabriel Micallef and Antonello Magri.

Matthew Xuereb was defence lawyer.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri assisted the victim.