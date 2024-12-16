A 49-year-old man was left with serious injuries after an incident at his home involving a dumper truck.

The incident occurred on Triq l-Imġarr in Qala, with initial investigations indicating the man lost control of the vehicle while working in his garden.

Dumper trucks are typically used to transport construction materials such as waste from excavations.

The Ghanian national was treated at the scene before being taken to Gozo General Hospital, where his injuries were certified as serious.

Investigations by the police and Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) are ongoing.