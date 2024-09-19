A man who set fire to his former partner’s car and threatened the woman and her mother with "greater disaster” has been jailed for seven years.

Omar Djelassi, a 27-year-old Cospicua resident, was the prime suspect in an arson attack on a Fiat Punto in the early hours of December 16, 2020. on Victory Street, Senglea.

RELATED STORIES Probation for man who sent death threats to his ex and her mother

The flames also damaged a Kia Picanto parked in front of the Fiat and extended to the façade of a nearby residence.

A man who lived in that residence later described the “ball of fire” outside his residence and the dark plume of smoke that swept through his home, forcing him to seek refuge on the roof.

He was rescued by firefighters.

Djelassi - who had been in a relationship with the daughter of the woman who drove the Fiat and was the father of her minor child - was charged with having wilfully set fire to the car and caused damage to the second car and the house.

He was also charged with committing the alleged crimes during a suspended sentence and while on bail over separate proceedings.

He pleaded not guilty.

Court hears how investigators tracked down a series of Facebook messages sent to the defendant’s ex and her mother a few days after the arson.

Those messages - sent over two days in January 2021 from different Facebook profiles, made reference to the fire.

The sender of the messages, hiding behind profiles named Haha Huhu and Jane Cassar, knew the mother and daughter very well, having intimate knowledge of their movements and also the fact that the mother had acquired a new car after her previous one was reduced to a total loss in the December fire.

That Fiat Punto was registered in the name of the Djelassi’s ex but was used by her mother.

'We'll burn new car, just as we burnt the other one'

“Tonight you’re going to get a bigger fright than your mother because you’re going to end up homeless,” read one message, adding: “I feel better now that your mum’s car caught fire haha".

“And by the way, your mum’s new car is nice. If you think I’m bluffing go on and do so. But just as we burnt the other one we’ll burn this one," he added.

Those messages were linked to an IP address registered at Djelassi’s family home.

When delivering judgment, the court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, deemed those messages “a very strong” piece of evidence that the accused was materially involved in the crime.

The sender stated “repeatedly” and with no hesitation that he was the one who started the fire and threatened to repeat his act, targeting the new car and his ex’s house.

CCTV footage from the crime scene further corroborated that evidence.

Geolocation data also showed that Djelassi’s mobile phone was very active on the night of the arson and was in the area of the fire.

When all was considered, the court was “abundantly satisfied” that Djelassi was actively involved.

An arson expert confirmed that the fire had not been an accidental one.

The second car was also damaged and the nearby façade and house were all blackened. The timber balcony was destroyed.

The court declared the accused guilty and condemned him to a five-year effective jail term.

RELATED STORIES Food courier robbed of cash at delivery address

A previous two-year suspended sentence was also to be brought into effect.

He was ordered to reimburse €8,300 in total to all the victims and to cover expert expenses amounting to €4,474.

The court also issued a restraining order and treatment order for three years.

Inspectors Mario Xiberras, Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa and Darren Buhagiar prosecuted.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila appeared parte civile.